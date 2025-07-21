5 things to know for July 21: Flooding, Gaza, Russia-Ukraine, LA crash, Washington Commanders

By Jade Walker, CNN

A system-wide ground stop for all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights was issued on Sunday night due to an IT outage. Although the cause of the outage wasn’t released, the flights were halted for more than three hours. In a statement to CNN, the airline warned of further travel disruptions and delays on Monday. Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Flooding

This summer has been defined by a tragic surge in deadly flash floods across the US, underscoring the escalating volatility of our warming world. First, there was the devastating Texas floods that occurred on July 4 that killed more than 130 people. Three more people died after flash floods hit Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 8. Major roads in Chicago were suddenly under water when a 1,000-year rainfall event struck in early July. New York City saw its second-heaviest rainfall total in one hour on July 14. Torrential rains and flooding also hit portions of North Carolina and Kansas City this month. Despite this chain of events, the Trump administration recently paused work on a new database designed to provide Americans with updated estimates about their risk of experiencing flash floods. However, after reporting by CNN and The Washington Post, and discussions between NOAA leadership and Commerce Department officials, NOAA has received permission to move ahead with work on the database

2️⃣ Gaza

At least 76 children and 10 adults have reportedly died of malnutrition in Gaza since the conflict with Israel began in October 2023, the Palestinian health ministry says. According to the World Health Organization, most of those deaths have occurred since Israel imposed a humanitarian aid blockade in March. The latest casualties reflect a deepening crisis in the enclave. Aid agencies say the amount of food, medical supplies and fuel reaching Gaza is far too little to sustain the population. And each day, thousands risk their lives to find something to eat. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said nearly 800 Palestinians were killed while trying to access aid between late May and July 7.

3️⃣ Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for talks with Russia this week in an effort to reach a ceasefire deal. “The dynamics of the negotiations must improve. We need to do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire. The Russian side must stop avoiding decisions regarding prisoner exchanges, the return of children and the cessation of killings,” Zelensky said. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded by saying that Russia was “ready to move quickly” on achieving a peace deal with Ukraine, but its “main goal” was to achieve its “objectives.” The latest round of talks in Istanbul ended in early June, with Russian and Ukrainian delegates meeting for barely over an hour before calling it quits. Since then, Russia has launched waves of deadly missile and drone strikes at Ukraine. Russia may also be days or weeks away from starting a heightened summer offensive, perhaps using the 160,000 troops Ukrainian officials have said are amassing near their front lines.

4️⃣ LA crash

A man who was reportedly kicked out of a nightclub early Saturday is accused of intentionally driving into a crowd that had gathered outside for valet services, food stands and entry into the hotspot. The crash at The Vermont Hollywood left at least 36 people injured and seven in critical condition. The driver, identified as Fernando Ramirez, 29, was then dragged out of his vehicle by bystanders, beaten and shot in the lower back. Ramirez was transported to the hospital for surgery and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The man believed to have shot Ramirez remains at large. Mayor Karen Bass called the incident a “heartbreaking tragedy” and praised the swift response of more than 100 police and fire personnel.

5️⃣ Washington Commanders

President Donald Trump is threatening to restrict a stadium deal in Washington, DC, unless the Washington Commanders change their name back to the “Redskins.” The football team dropped the old name in 2020 after decades of criticism from Native American groups. But on Sunday, Trump posted on his social media network: “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington.” In April, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans to build a new stadium on federal land at the site of the old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium and bring the Commanders back to the district. The proposal is currently stalled before the DC Council. CNN has reached out to the Commanders and the DC mayor’s office for comment on Trump’s posts.

