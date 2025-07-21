Billy Joel likens his neurological disorder to ‘being in a boat,’ says he feels ‘good’ nonetheless

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Billy Joel is sharing a health update months after the cancellation of his tour, which was the result of his being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that affects the brain.

Joel offered the update during Monday’s episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, saying that while the condition is “not fixed” and “still being worked on,” overall he feels “fine.”

“My balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat,” Joel said, later adding, “I feel good. I think they keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is a “very rare condition” that “occurs when a person has too much fluid in the brain,” according to Yale Medicine. Fewer than 3% of adults over the age of 65 are diagnosed with NPH, and it affects men and women equally.

Joel announced in May that his tour dates had been canceled so that he could seek treatment for NPH, saying in a statement at the time that the condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement read. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Joel’s announcement in May came after he previously postponed eight tour dates so that he could focus on recovering from recent surgery.

Last week, a new documentary about Joel’s early years and career debuted on HBO Max.

Titled “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” the doc covers Joel’s beginnings and early musical partnerships, and also goes in depth into some of his personal struggles. (CNN and HBO Max share the same parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery.)

