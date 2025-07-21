Netanyahu, weighing in on New York mayoral race, rips Mamdani’s proposals as ‘stupid’

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

New York (CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed some of Zohran Mamdani’s campaign proposals in New York City as “nonsense,” saying the Democratic mayoral nominee would only serve one term if elected in November.

Netanyahu appeared on “The Full Send Podcast” with the Nelk Boys Monday. During a wide-ranging interview, Netanyahu and the right-wing podcasters discussed everything from Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, Iran and President Donald Trump’s love of fast food and candy.

As the discussion focused on the rise of antisemitism, Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg asked about Mamdani, referring to the Democratic mayoral nominee as an “antisemite.” Mamdani has faced criticism for declining to publicly condemn the use by others of the phrase “globalize the intifada” but rejected claims that he is antisemitic.

Netanyahu, who had been discussing hatred towards Israel, pivoted to Mamdani’s proposals to address affordability in the city.

“A lot of people have been taken in by this nonsense. You want to defund the police? You want to have people go into stores and rob them and be free, you think that creates a good society?” Netanyahu said.

Mamdani has said he will not defund the police. Instead, he wants to shift resources around the department to ensure that officers are focusing on the most serious crimes. He has also said he plans to keep the current New York Police Department headcount.

New York City has the largest Jewish population of any city outside of Israel, with an estimated 1.2 million Jews. Netanyahu’s comments could influence opinion among some conservative Jews in New York, though the right-wing prime minister is also unpopular with many liberals and Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans in the city.

Mamdani has been critical of Israel and its military actions, which he has labeled a “genocide.” He has also said that if he were mayor, the city would arrest Netanyahu if he ever visited, citing the International Criminal Court’s warrant for the Israeli prime minister. Israel rejects claims that its military operations in Gaza constitute a genocide.

A spokesperson for Mamdani did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In his comments, Netanyahu was critical of Mamdani’s proposal to tax the city’s wealthiest residents.

“You want to crush all enterprise? You want to tax people to death? I mean, that’s a one-term effort,” Netanyahu said. “But you know, sometimes you have to get mugged by reality to understand how stupid that is.”

Netanyahu said he was “not happy” with Mamdani’s primary election, but he dismissed his candidacy as a temporary “folly.”

“I’m less concerned with it because I think if we can speak the truth to the young people of America, you know they wise up pretty quickly,” he said.

The topic of antisemitism and Israel were central in June’s primary election and continue to drive conversation as candidates look ahead to the general election in November.

Mamdani is running against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, Republican Curtis Sliwa and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is continuing his bid as a third-party candidate despite a bruising loss to Mamdani last month.

Adams and Cuomo have both attacked Mamdani on the issue of antisemitism. Mamdani has repeatedly had to answer questions about “globalize the Intifada” and recently said he would discourage use of the controversial phrase.

But Mamdani has also won the support of several high-profile Jewish leaders, including City Comptroller Brad Lander and US Rep. Jerry Nadler, and vowed to seek an 800% funding increase for the city’s anti-hate crime program.

