5 things to know for July 22: Heat dome, Epstein files, Food benefits, FEMA, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The roughly 700 Marines sent to Los Angeles last month in response to anti-immigration protests are being sent home, the Pentagon said. Last week, 2,000 California National Guard members that President Donald Trump deployed there — against the wishes of the state’s governor and LA’s mayor — were pulled from their “federal protection mission.” An additional 2,000 remain. The total cost of the mobilization: $134 million.

1️⃣ Heat dome

The heat is on — and millions are about to feel it. A new heat dome will be sealing in hot, humid air in the central and eastern US this week, sending temperatures soaring. Sizzling conditions will start to build from the Gulf Coast to the Plains today before expanding to the Midwest. Wednesday and Thursday could be the new hottest days of the year in Chicago, St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. The heat will ramp up considerably on Thursday in parts of the Ohio Valley; Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati could come within a degree of or match their hottest day of the year so far. The most intense heat for the East Coast is expected to arrive by Friday, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and a heat index of 100 degrees or more possible for Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

2️⃣ Epstein files

Despite pressure from some GOP members of Congress, Speaker Mike Johnson does not plan to allow a House vote calling for the release of additional files in the Jeffrey Epstein case before the August recess. Last week, however, Johnson became the highest-ranking Republican to say he, too, wanted to see more details from the DOJ’s investigation of the late, disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker. Earlier this month, the DOJ issued a memo that said Epstein had not been murdered in prison, nor did he leave a client list. That memo contradicted some of the conspiracy theories previously promoted by Trump and his top lieutenants. Now, a bipartisan group of House members is seeking to circumvent Johnson and force a floor vote. However, even if the group succeeds, the measure won’t be considered by the full House until after Labor Day at the earliest.

3️⃣ Food benefits

The Trump administration has said that healthy eating is a priority. Its “Make America Healthy Again” report even cited poor diet as a cause of childhood illnesses and chronic diseases. Yet President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which he signed into law on July 4, will make it harder for people to qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by expanding existing work requirements. The law also cut $186 billion — or about 20% — of the food assistance program’s budget through 2034. According to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, that means about 3 million people will lose their SNAP benefits, and millions more will see their benefits reduced. Without that assistance, many Americans will have a harder time accessing nutritious food. “People are going to have to rely on cheaper food, which we know is more likely to be processed, less healthy,” said Kate Bauer, associate professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan.

4️⃣ FEMA

The head of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue branch resigned on Monday. Ken Pagurek’s departure comes less than three weeks after a delayed FEMA response to catastrophic flooding in central Texas that was caused by bureaucratic hurdles. Pagurek told colleagues that he was frustrated by the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle FEMA, but the delay in approval for his team to swiftly respond to the flooding was the tipping point that led to his decision. Pagurek, who spent more than a decade with FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue branch, including about a year as its chief, joins dozens of other high-ranking officials to leave the agency since Trump took office.

5️⃣ Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Emmy-nominated actor and Grammy-winning musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on Sunday in a drowning accident in Costa Rica. He was 54. The New Jersey native was in his early teens when he shot to stardom playing Theo Huxtable on the hit NBC sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” The show was a touchstone for many in Generation X — a humorous depiction of family life, only the family was middle-class and Black, something that had never been shown on TV before. Over the next three decades, Warner acted in dozens of TV shows, including “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Jeremiah,” “Community,” “The Resident” and “911.” He won a Grammy Award for best traditional R&B performance in 2015 with the Robert Glasper Experiment for the song “Jesus Children” and received a Grammy nomination in 2023 for best spoken word poetry album. Last year, Warner launched the podcast “Not All Hood” to explore the diverse experiences of the Black community.

Big number

10 million

According to projections from the Congressional Budget Office, that’s about how many more people will no longer have health insurance in 2034 due to the sweeping tax and spending cuts package President Trump just signed into law.

