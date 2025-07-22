Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reveal what it took for them to reunite for the ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been more than 20 years since Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan worked together on “Freaky Friday,” but now they have teamed up again.

The pair spoke with People about their upcoming film “Freakier Friday,” a sequel to their 2003 hit.

As they wrapped filming, Lohan noted, “It just hit me. This is where we came for our makeup test on the first movie.”

“It feels like home,” Curtis told the publication.

The two sound like they feel like home to each other as well.

“Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly,” Lohan said. “She was privately really there for me. I can trust her.”

Curtis is now 66 and Lohan is 39, so they have been connected for years. The passage of time never stopped “Freaky Friday” fans from asking for a sequel, Curtis said.

“When I went all around the world for ‘Halloween Ends’ in 2022, every stop, they asked. And the answer was ‘Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager,’” Curtis said. “Then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment we started really seriously talking about it.”

Lohan, who was a teen when she filmed the first movie, sounds appreciative of who she has become.

“I’m at ease in my life because I’ve lived, I feel like, such a long life at such a young age,” she said. “I feel wiser now and very settled. I’ve become such a positive person.”

Curtis praised Lohan and shared “this girl focuses at work.”

“I know I can trust her. I can’t say that about a lot of people. I do know that if I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her. We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard,” Curtis said. “And we’re not dead yet. So the truth of our experience together, it belies all of the kind of showbizzy stuff. We connected, and we really stayed connected. And that is special and rare for me.”

“Freakier Friday” hits theaters August 8.

