Pete Davidson says it’s been his ‘dream’ to be a dad

(CNN) — Pete Davidson is overjoyed to be entering his dad era.

The actor and comedian is expecting a child, his first, with his partner Elsie Hewitt.

“I’m very lucky and very, very happy,” he told “E! News” while attending the New York premiere of his new horror movie “The Home” this week.

Hewitt, a model and actress, made the announcement via Instagram last week sharing photos and a clip of her and the “SNL” alum from her sonogram.

Davidson said he’s gotten advice from his “SNL” buddies Adam Sandler and Colin Jost.

“Everybody’s just been super excited for me, because they know it’s been my dream,” Davidson said. “They all just have been like, ‘You’re going to be great at this. It’s the best thing you’ll ever do in your life.’ Sandler gave me some great advice.”

It sounds like the couple have been getting quite a bit of support.

“It’s been really nice that everyone’s super excited,” he said. “When you do something, when we do anything, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child.”

Hewitt and Davidson were first publicly linked in March.

Davison has previously dated several famous women including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. In February he talked to Page Six about why people seem so fascinated with his dating life, which has sparked memes about him being everyone’s boyfriend.

“Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me,” he said at the time. “I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

