Top casinos globally by visitor reviews

The top five land-based casinos in the world, based on TripAdvisor ratings, each offer a unique blend of gaming, glamor, and local flavor. OLBG explores their location highlights, signature features, and authentic guest impressions.

Gaming enthusiasts and jet-setters alike will find that the world’s top casinos are far more than mere gambling halls — they are entertainment powerhouses and cultural landmarks. From ultra-modern resorts in Asia to historic European gambling salons, these casinos offer luxury, excitement, and one-of-a-kind experiences that attract millions of visitors each year.

1. The Venetian Macao — Macau, China

Location and Highlights : The Venetian Macao stands on Macau’s Cotai Strip as the largest casino in the world, with 550,000 square feet of gaming space across four themed gaming areas. Opened in 2007, this 39-story mega-resort was modelled after its Las Vegas counterpart, complete with Venice’s iconic canals and architecture. Visitors can glide in gondolas along indoor canals under painted blue skies, shop in 350+ luxury boutiques, and enjoy global cuisine in over 30 restaurants. The Venetian’s Cotai Arena hosts major concerts and sporting events, enhancing its appeal beyond the casino floor.

Unique Features and Experiences : Often dubbed the “crown jewel of Macau’s gaming scene,” The Venetian Macao immerses guests in Italian Renaissance ambience on a colossal scale. Its Grand Canal Shoppes and replica St. Mark’s Square create a romantic atmosphere, while 3,000 luxury suites cater to high-rollers and vacationers alike. Family-friendly entertainment like street performer shows and the indoor gondola rides make it more than just a gambler’s haven. Notably, the Venetian drew over 30 million visitors annually in its heyday, underscoring its global allure.

TripAdvisor Says: “Venetian is perhaps the most picturesque of casinos … They offer different alternatives to enjoy so it ranks as the best.” Many travelers marvel at the resort’s lavish décor and lively atmosphere — it’s a must-see even for non-gamblers. One reviewer noted that “the scale and detail of the Venetian Macao are simply breathtaking, making every visitor feel like they’ve been transported to Italy.”

2. Bellagio — Las Vegas

Location and Highlights : Rising from the Las Vegas Strip, the Bellagio is world-renowned for its elegance and the iconic Bellagio Fountains — a choreographed water show on an 8-acre lake. Opened in 1998 by legendary developer Steve Wynn, Bellagio brought a new level of luxury to Vegas with its Italian Lake Como inspiration and art-adorned interiors. The resort features a 116,000-square foot casino, a poker room famous for high-stakes games, and an on-site Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Its Conservatory and Botanical Gardens transform seasonally into stunning floral spectacles that attract millions of visitors.

Unique Features and Experiences : The Bellagio epitomizes Las Vegas glamour — from its Dale Chihuly glass flower ceiling in the lobby to Michelin-starred dining (such as Picasso and Le Cirque). It’s home to Cirque du Soleil’s “O” aquatic show, performed in a custom theater and considered one of the most spectacular shows in Vegas. High-rollers appreciate “Bobby’s Room,” an elite poker enclave, while casual visitors simply enjoy the sumptuous atmosphere. The resort’s dancing fountains, which perform every 30 minutes in the evenings, have become an attraction in their own right, enchanting over 80% of Vegas’s 40+ million annual visitors. Bellagio’s commitment to luxury and art (it even once housed an $88 million fine art collection) sets it apart on the Strip.

TripAdvisor Says: “The atmosphere was vibrant, the staff were friendly and we had a fantastic time. We’ll definitely be returning — highly recommended,” one guest raved. Visitors frequently praise Bellagio’s lively casino floor and stunning décor, noting that the “rooms are elegant, the casino is lively, and the Roman-inspired architecture is stunning” — a nod to its classically beautiful design and ambiance that elevates the Vegas experience.

3. Casino de Monte-Carlo — Monte Carlo, Monaco

Location and Highlights : Nestled in the heart of Monaco, the Casino de Monte-Carlo is a legendary temple of chance that has been synonymous with European glamour since 1863. This historic casino, with its Belle Époque architecture designed by Charles Garnier (of Paris Opera fame), overlooks the Mediterranean and is surrounded by the elegant Monte Carlo Square and gardens. Inside, gilded halls and frescoed ceilings set the stage for classic games like roulette, chemin de fer, and baccarat. The casino famously helped save the Grimaldi principality’s finances in the 19th century and has since become a playground for aristocrats and the international elite.

Unique Features and Experiences : Monte-Carlo offers a uniquely exclusive experience — locals are not permitted to gamble in the casino, so the clientele is composed of international visitors, many dressed to the nines. The venue’s Salon Privés host high-stakes tables in secluded luxury, and the adjacent Opera House (within the same complex) adds cultural cachet. The James Bond connection also enhances its appeal: Scenes from Casino Royale and other Bond films were set here, cementing its image as a backdrop for espionage and elegance. Though relatively small in size, the Casino de Monte-Carlo exudes a timeless sophistication that continues to draw about 2 million visitors a year for its ambience and history.

TripAdvisor Says: “A stunningly opulent building, with visitors allowed to take photos and wander the private gambling salon before 2 p.m.,” notes one reviewer, emphasizing that the casino itself is worth a tour. Another visitor wrote that entering Monte-Carlo “feels straight out of a James Bond movie … a truly beautiful building with an even more beautiful interior.” The consensus: Even if you’re not betting, the sheer luxury and Old World charm make it a must-visit in Monaco.

4. Marina Bay Sands — Singapore

Location and Highlights: An architectural icon of modern Singapore, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is an integrated resort known for its three soaring hotel towers topped by the SkyPark — a boat-shaped rooftop park with the world’s highest infinity pool. Opened in 2010, MBS transformed Singapore’s skyline and tourism scene. Its casino spans four levels with 600+ gaming tables and 2,300 slot machines, and the resort also encompasses a luxury mall, two theaters, a museum, celebrity-chef restaurants, and over 2,200 hotel rooms. MBS has become a must-see attraction, helping Singapore draw tens of millions of visitors annually (the resort alone welcomed over 45 million visitors per year pre-pandemic).

Unique Features and Experiences: Beyond the bustling casino, Marina Bay Sands offers a 360-degree experience. Take in panoramic views of the city from the SkyPark observation deck or swim in the famous rooftop infinity pool (available to hotel guests) — an experience on many travelers’ bucket lists. Onsite is the ArtScience Museum (shaped like a lotus) and constant entertainment ranging from Las Vegas–style revues to international concerts. The Shoppes at MBS feature high-end brands and even boat rides on an indoor canal. As a result, MBS seamlessly blends gaming with leisure and culture. The casino itself is noted for its strict entry protocols (locals must pay a levy, a unique Singaporean regulation) and a vast, column-free design that feels both grand and accessible.

TripAdvisor Says: “First impressions: The casino is enormous, spanning four floors. The check-in process was stringent but fair,” reports one visitor. Gamblers appreciate the extensive game variety and modern ambiance, while non-gamblers are drawn to the surrounding attractions. Another review highlighted that “even if you don’t gamble, Marina Bay Sands is worth visiting for the skyline views and the incredible rooftop pool — it’s luxury redefined.” In short, MBS offers something for everyone, from high-stakes thrills to family-friendly fun.

5. Wynn Palace — Macau, China

Location and Highlights: Opened in 2016 on Macau’s Cotai Strip, Wynn Palace is a newer entrant that quickly set high standards for luxury. This Wynn Resorts property is a 28-story integrated resort themed around opulence and whimsy — famous for its Performance Lake, an 8-acre lake with dazzling fountain shows, and the SkyCab gondolas that ferry guests over the water. Inside, Wynn Palace features 424,000 square feet of casino space with an emphasis on high-end gaming (hundreds of table games and slots), over 1,700 lavish hotel rooms, fine art installations, and some of Macau’s top dining (including Michelin-starred restaurants). Wynn Palace has garnered numerous Forbes Five-Star awards, reflecting its exceptional service and facilities.

Unique Features and Experiences: Wynn Palace is often described as “arguably the most beautiful hotel in the world” by its creator Steve Wynn, and it shows: The resort is adorned with over-the-top floral sculptures (like a carousel made of flowers), rare art pieces, and extravagant floral displays by Preston Bailey that change seasonally. Guests can ride a SkyCab cable car (free to the public) into the resort, offering a great view of the fountain shows — a truly unique “arrival” experience in the casino world. The casino itself caters to VIPs with exclusive gaming salons and a sophisticated atmosphere, while also welcoming casual players. Wynn Palace’s combination of luxury retail, sumptuous spa (the largest in Macau), and visual delights makes it a standout even in Macau’s competitive casino market.

TripAdvisor Says: “Wynn Palace is lauded for its luxurious and elegant atmosphere, which guests find grand and inviting.” Travellers frequently mention the impeccable service and palatial décor, whether in the suites or on the casino floor. One reviewer stated, “The moment you step onto the SkyCab and glide into Wynn Palace, you feel like royalty. The casino is spotless and the surroundings are pure luxury.” It’s clear that Wynn Palace has won over visitors looking for the ultimate upscale experience in Macau.

Annual Visitor Numbers Comparison Table

To put these destinations in perspective, here’s a side-by-side look at the approximate annual visitor numbers for each of the top 10 casinos (latest available figures). This reflects the immense draw these resorts have as global attractions:

(Note: Visitor numbers are approximate and refer to pre-2025 estimates; actual figures can fluctuate year by year. They include total resort visitors, not only casino patrons.)

From the glittering skyline of Las Vegas to the cultural crossroads of Macau, these five casinos represent the pinnacle of what a gaming destination can offer. Each profile above illustrates that a great casino is not just about gambling — it’s about the experience. Whether it’s watching the Bellagio fountains dance to music, feeling the history in Monte Carlo’s salons, enjoying a day at Sentosa before hitting the slots, or taking in Venetian Macao’s over-the-top recreations of Italy, these casinos appeal to a broad spectrum of visitors. Gamblers will find top-notch tables and jackpots, tourists will find spectacles and attractions, and cultural travelers will find architecture, art, and stories that give each casino a distinct sense of place.

In 2025, the world’s top casinos are truly entertainment resorts that reflect their cities’ character: the ambition of Singapore, the heritage of Monaco, the extravagance of Vegas, the innovation of Macau, and beyond. They’ve become bucket-list destinations in their own right. Whether you’re an avid gamer looking for the next big thrill, a tourist seeking excitement and luxury, or a culture buff curious about the lore (and lure) of these famous halls, the casinos on this list promise an unforgettable journey.

