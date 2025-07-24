Jannik Sinner reappoints fitness coach he’d previously dropped amid doping suspension

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Jannik Sinner has reappointed fitness coach Umberto Ferrara to his coaching team having previously dropped Ferrara during Sinner’s recent doping suspension.

Sinner served a three-month ban earlier this year after twice testing positive for banned substance Clostebol, an anabolic steroid, in March last year.

The Italian previously escaped a ban when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that he wasn’t at fault for the positive tests, accepting that the contamination was caused by a physio applying an over-the-counter spray to their own skin – not Sinner’s – to treat a small wound.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) subsequently lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), leading to Sinner accepting a suspension from February 9 to May 4. The ban began just weeks after he won his third grand slam title at the Australian Open and ended before the French Open.

Ferrara – as well as physio Giacomo Naldi – was let go in the aftermath of the ban’s announcement but on Wednesday, a statement from Sinner’s management team said he’d be rehired “with immediate effect.”

“Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level,” the statement sent to CNN Sports said.

The statement added that the rehiring was “made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments.”

The decision to rehire Ferrara comes after Sinner let go of fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio from his team ahead of Wimbledon.

Since returning from his doping ban, Sinner has reached the final of both grand slams at Roland Garros and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The world No. 1 lost in an epic encounter to Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros before getting revenge over the Spaniard at Wimbledon to win his fourth grand slam title.

Sinner – along with other stars such as Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper – has withdrawn from the Canadian Open, which begins later this month, citing his need to nurse an elbow injury he sustained at Wimbledon as he prepares for the final grand slam of 2025, the US Open.

Sinner is the defending champion at Flushing Meadows and could accomplish the rare achievement of reaching the final in all four grand slams in a calendar year if he makes it at the US Open.

