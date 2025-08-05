Father charged in connection with baby’s death

By Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

PLATTE COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Parkville, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with the death of his infant son.

Adrian Horton was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in death.

Less than two weeks ago, the Kansas City Police Department announced the 2024 death of a baby, who was nearly 2 months old, had been deemed a homicide.

Police said on Oct. 26, 2024, they were called to Children’s Mercy Hospital on reports of an assault that left an infant boy with life-threatening injuries. The baby died in the hospital Nov. 5.

At the time, his death was deemed suspicious. After autopsy results came back in June 2025, his death was ruled a homicide.

On Aug. 1, Horton was charged.

According to court documents, Horton, the baby’s father, went into another room to change the baby in the middle of the night while the baby’s mother went to the restroom.

The baby’s mom told detectives she heard Horton say, “Why you always crying, bro?” to the baby before slamming the door, according to court documents. While she was in the other room, she heard a loud patting noise coming from where Horton and the baby were, and Horton yelled her name, according to court documents.

When the mom went into the room, she saw the baby gasping for air and told Horton to call 911.

She told detectives that Horton had not been abusive toward the baby, but “he had become increasingly more violent” and was “always frustrated or annoyed” when interacting with the baby.

Horton told detectives that he was changing the baby and the onesie got caught on the baby’s head, and when he pulled it off, the baby’s head jerked backward, according to court documents. Horton said the baby spit up, so he picked him up and began patting his back. He then said he patted the baby on the back in a “pretty aggressive manner” and then observed the baby gasping for air, according to court documents.

Court documents said that Horton’s account of the events changed several times. At one point, Horton reportedly said he was attempting to apply CPR “the adult way” after the baby was choking and said, “I might have used a little more force than I should have.”

Children’s Mercy staff told authorities the baby suffered a brain bleed with a midline shift, multiple rib fractures and possible internal decapitation due to severe separation of cervical spinal discs, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Horton’s arrest. Court records indicated that Horton was in custody July 23 for a second-degree rape charge, which was filed in April 2025.

Horton was scheduled to appear in court for that case on Sept. 3.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.