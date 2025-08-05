George Clooney gives co-star Adam Sandler props for his acting skills in ‘Jay Kelly’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — George Clooney wants everyone to know Adam Sandler is much more than a funnyman.

The pair star in the forthcoming Netflix film “Jay Kelly” which centers around “famous movie actor Jay Kelly (Clooney) and his devoted manager Ron (Sandler) as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe.”

The pair talked to Vanity Fair about the project and Clooney shared his admiration for Sandler’s work on the film.

“This film — more than any film Adam has done — shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is,” Clooney told the publication. “I kept telling the cast, ‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor.’”

Sandler – who has previously earned critical acclaim for his dramatic roles, including 2002’s “Punch-Drunk Love,” 2019’s “Uncut Gems,” and “Hustle” in 2022 – echoed the feelings of appreciation.

“My character loves George’s character so much, and I thought that would be fun to do and easy to do with George,” Sandler said.

The actors bond grew even more during filming according to Sandler.

“He invited my family everywhere, every place in Italy and England. Our trailers were next to each other,” he said of Clooney. “His friends and my friends all hung out, shot hoops, threw the baseball around, talked about other movies we like, other comedians that have made us laugh, his upbringing, my upbringing.”

“Jay Kelly” is in select theaters November 14 and on Netflix on December 5.

The trailer was released on Tuesday.

