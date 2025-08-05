Shoshone-Bannock Tribes celebrate 60 years of tradition at Annual Indian Festival

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes:

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — It's a celebration 60 years in the making. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes warmly welcome visitors from near and far to the Annual Indian Festival, taking place Thursday, August 7, through Sunday, August 10. This year’s theme is, “Celebrating and Continuing 60 Years of Strength and History.”

“For six decades, our Festival has been a cherished tradition, uniting generations through culture, community, and celebration,” said Fort Hall Business Council Chairwoman Donna Thompson. “We honor those who came before us and continue to carry forward the spirit and resilience of our people.”

First-time Festival Coordinator, Leah Tindore added, “Every year when the Festival comes around, it feels like my soul lights up. It’s more than just a celebration, it’s a reminder of who we are and where we come from

I’ve grown up watching my community pour their hearts into this weekend, and now I get to be a part of that magic – I hope everyone who joins us feels the beauty of it all, like they’re part of something timeless.”

The Festival will feature a variety of events and entertainment for all ages. At the heart of the celebration is the competitive powwow at the Delbert Farmer Festival Arbor, featuring champion dancers and drum groups from across Indian Country. Grand Entry for the Children’s Powwow is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Grand Entry times for the main powwow are 7 p.m. on Friday, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Annual Festival Parade is at 10 a.m. on Thursday and starts at the east end of Agency Road. It will be led by Adult Grand Marshal Belma Truchot Colter, the first Miss Shoshone-Bannock, and Youth Grand Marshal Keanna Conrad, a two-time High School State Champion wrestler and positive example to youth.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy softball and golf tournaments, Indian relay races at the home of the sport, Handgames in the new arbor, Horseshoe tournament, an All-Indian Art Show, the Junior and INFR Rodeos, a Fun Run/Walk, a Traditional Salmon and Buffalo Feast, Skate Jam, Hip-Hop Bash, numerous arts and crafts vendors, food booths and more.

One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is the crowning of Miss ShoshoneBannock, who is a prestigious role model in the community who serves as a dedicated ambassador of the people. Four outstanding young women — Jasmine Coby, Myke Moore, Danella Murphy and Scarlette Stagner are vying for the title. The new royalty will be crowned following the Friday night Grand Entry, with a special honoring to follow for past titleholders and current Miss Shoshone-Bannock, Dystnee Rope.

For a full schedule of events, attendees may purchase the Sho-Ban News Festival Edition, which includes a special newspaper and magazine featuring head staff profiles, royalty welcomes and stories highlighting talented Shoshone-Bannock artists. Festival Editions are available at ShoBan News stand on the Festival Grounds and at T.P. Gas, Trading Post Grocery Store, Donzia Gift Shop, Blue Corner Store, Fort Hall Museum, Sage Hill Travel Center, and Bannock Peak Truck Stop.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes extend their heartfelt appreciation to all past, present, and future dancers, drum groups, volunteers, staff, sponsors, vendors, and community members who have helped make the Festival possible year after year. Their support ensures that our culture, language, and traditions remain strong for future generations. For more information, visit www.shobanfestival.com or follow the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival Facebook page.