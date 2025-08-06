PBSO deputies believe they may have stopped a mass shooting at the airport

By John Iz

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A man was arrested at Palm Beach International Airport after deputies discovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and knives in his rental car.

Airport operations personnel notified Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies of a suspicious man outside a dark-colored vehicle in a restricted parking area at 7:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the individual standing outside the vehicle getting dressed. During the encounter, deputies learned the vehicle was a rental. When deputies opened the glove compartment to retrieve the rental agreement, they discovered a fully loaded AR-15 magazine inside.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a fully loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives concealed under a blanket on the seat. The suspect, identified as Michael Rodrigues, 41, was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Deputies have charged Rodrigues with Trespassing of an operational area on airport property, Possession of cocaine, and Possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Rodrigues has an extensive criminal history, having been arrested for multiple felonies over the last several years, including Battery, Burglary and Grand Theft Auto.

