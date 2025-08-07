Katie Miller exits Elon Musk job to launch a podcast for conservative moms

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — Katie Miller is leaving her role as a top aide to Elon Musk to start a podcast for conservative mothers.

“The Katie Miller Podcast” will launch next Monday with weekly episodes featuring “real, honest conversations with people across the political spectrum,” Miller said in an introductory video.

The podcast will also offer “goss about what’s going on in the world” from the perspective of a conservative wife and mother, a career woman who eats healthy and exercises, she said in the video.

“For years, I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online,” she said. “And so I wanted to create that space.”

Though the former Trump administration aide doesn’t plan to focus on politics, she told CNN in a phone interview that her first episode will feature a sit-down with Vice President JD Vance.

During her 45-minute conversation with Vance, Miller told CNN, “I don’t think we talked about news of the day once.” She added: “It was primarily who he is as a father, who he is as a husband, how, what do his kids think he does for a living.”

Other early episodes will feature interviews with boxer Mike Tyson and podcaster Sage Steele, who left ESPN in 2023 after settling a lawsuit with the sports giant alleging it retaliated against her for publicly sharing her personal beliefs.

Miller, who is married to Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff to President Donald Trump, is a familiar face to Beltway insiders, having spent the last decade working for prominent Republicans in the Trump administration.

In addition to serving as Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director during Trump’s first term, Miller became a top spokesperson and adviser for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency in 2025. During that time, Miller also worked for Musk personally — a role she continued after the pair left DOGE following the billionaire’s falling out with the president.

Miller’s exit from Muskworld marks the second high-ranking staffer to depart in recent months, with Linda Yaccarino having stepped down as X’s chief executive in early July.

Miller didn’t comment on her time working for Musk beyond saying in her introductory video, “I’ve worked in high levels of the US government and, most recently, I’m concluding my time working full time for Elon Musk.”

The former Musk aide is entering a highly saturated conservative podcast ecosystem. However, she said, that space is mostly dominated by male hosts. “There isn’t any female doing the same thing,” Miller told CNN.

“In female podcasting,” she continued, “there is either talking politics or there is discussing this lifestyle stuff.” Miller said she hopes to do the latter in a way that replicates the massive success of “Call Me Daddy” host Alex Cooper, who inked a multi-year, $125-million deal with SiriusXM in 2024, but for conservative audiences.

“My husband has done a phenomenal job in pushing and supporting the MAGA movement, and if anyone knows me personally, they know that my husband and I are very similar people, and we’re very supportive of one another,” she said. “In my opinion, in order to change culture, you have to talk to the women.”

