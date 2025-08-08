Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell dead at 97

By Jackie Wattles, CNN

(CNN) — Famed NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, who commanded the harrowing Apollo 13 mission that was forced to abandon a lunar landing attempt in 1970, has died. He was 97.

Lovell died on August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois, according to a NASA news release. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Lovell’s family requested privacy but said it was “saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, USN Captain James A. ‘Jim’ Lovell, a Navy pilot and officer, astronaut, leader, and space explorer,” in a statement.

“We are enormously proud of his amazing life and career accomplishments, highlighted by his legendary leadership in pioneering human space flight,” the family noted in its statement. “But, to all of us, he was Dad, Granddad, and the Leader of our family. Most importantly, he was our Hero. We will miss his unshakeable optimism, his sense of humor, and the way he made each of us feel we could do the impossible. He was truly one of a kind.”

Lovell was already well-known among NASA astronauts, having flown to space on the Gemini 7, Gemini 12 and Apollo 8 missions, before he was selected to command Apollo 13, which would have marked the third successful crewed moon landing for NASA.

But during the ill-fated mission — which carried Lovell as well as astronauts John Swigert Jr. and Fred Haise Jr. on board— an oxygen tank located on the crew’s service module exploded when they were about 200,000 miles away from Earth.

Lovell delivered the news to mission control, saying “Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

With the damage effectively taking out the crew’s power source and other life support supplies, the Apollo 13 crew had to abruptly abandon their trek to the lunar surface and use several engine burns to swing around the far side of the moon and put themselves on a course back toward Earth.

In a statement released Friday, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy credited Lovell’s “calm strength under pressure (that) helped return the crew safely to Earth and demonstrated the quick thinking and innovation that informed future NASA missions.”

