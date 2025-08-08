Man accused of killing 4 people at Montana bar is in custody

By Josh Campbell, Michelle Watson, Taylor Galgano, CNN

(CNN) — Michael Paul Brown, who is accused of fatally shooting four people at a bar in Anaconda on August 1, has been taken into custody, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday. Brown has been on the run since the shooting – sparking a multiagency manhunt – for a full week.

“Incredible response from law enforcement officers across Montana,” Gianforte said in a social media post. “May God continue to be with the families of the four victims still grieving their loss.”

Brown is wanted in connection with the deaths of four people, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said previously. The Army veteran was seen on security footage fleeing The Owl Bar, where the fatal shooting occurred, investigators said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.