Porterville overpass opened to single lane traffic

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) -- The Idaho Transportation Department is now allowing single-lane traffic on the Porterville overpass following a semi-truck strike that damaged the bridge earlier this week. The incident happened on Tuesday (Aug. 6), when a backhoe being hauled by a semi on I-15 stuck the underside of the bridge, resulting in damage to one of the concrete girders underneath the overpass.

ITD has determined that it is safe for vehicles to pass over the undamaged side of the bridge and will be using traffic signals to maneuver traffic safely. Concrete barriers will be put into place to deter traffic away from the damaged girder.

ITD will continue to investigate what the next steps are to repair the bridge.