Skip to Content
News

Porterville overpass opened to single lane traffic

KIFI
By
today at 2:41 PM
Published 2:45 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) -- The Idaho Transportation Department is now allowing single-lane traffic on the Porterville overpass following a semi-truck strike that damaged the bridge earlier this week. The incident happened on Tuesday (Aug. 6), when a backhoe being hauled by a semi on I-15 stuck the underside of the bridge, resulting in damage to one of the concrete girders underneath the overpass.

ITD has determined that it is safe for vehicles to pass over the undamaged side of the bridge and will be using traffic signals to maneuver traffic safely. Concrete barriers will be put into place to deter traffic away from the damaged girder.

ITD will continue to investigate what the next steps are to repair the bridge.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Maile Sipraseuth

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content