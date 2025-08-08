Trump ousts Billy Long as IRS commissioner, names Bessent acting head

By Alayna Treene, Kaitlan Collins, Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is ousting Billy Long from his role as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service just two months after he was confirmed to the position, four sources familiar told CNN.

Trump has already selected Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to serve as the acting head of the IRS while the administration seeks a more permanent replacement, according to two White House officials.

Trump is expected to nominate Long, a former GOP congressman, for an ambassadorship, three of the sources familiar told CNN.

The IRS has faced an unusually turbulent period in Trump’s second term, churning through several different leaders.

Long’s removal was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

