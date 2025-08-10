Liverpool pays seemingly otherwordly tribute to Diogo Jota in first competitive match since the forward’s death aged 28

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool paid an emotional tribute to its late forward Diogo Jota on Sunday in the club’s first competitive match since his death in July, as Jeremie Frimpong scored a bizarre goal in the 20th minute of the game, just as fans were applauding in memory of Jota, who wore the number 20 on his jersey.

The Reds eventually lost their Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace on penalties at Wembley Stadium on a day that had both planned and seemingly otherworldly tributes to Jota and his younger brother, André Silva, who both died in a car crash in July.

Ahead of the match, Liverpool intended to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the two brothers who died on July 3 after their car came off the road following a burst tire and subsequently went up in flames in the early hours of the morning.

As the players lined up, though, a few boos and shouts rang out from the otherwise quiet crowd meaning that the moment was cut short.

Before the game too, Liverpool icon Ian Rush, Crystal Palace co–owner Steve Parish and FA chair Debbie Hewitt laid wreaths beside the pitch while Liverpool fans sang the club’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

But it was during the 20th minute, as fans were applauding to remember Jota, that the most fitting tribute came. Frimpong collected Dominik Szoboszlai’s floated pass downfield on the right hand side of the box, jagged in past the Palace defense and chipped the ball towards the far post, over the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Dean Henderson and into the net to score 20 minutes and 20 seconds into the game.

That gave Liverpool a 2-1 lead after Palace had equalized following Hugo Ekitiké’s goal in the fourth minute. Palace equalized again in the 77th minute through Ismaila Sarr and the match ended 2-2, meaning that penalties would decide the winner of this year’s Community Shield.

The penalty kicks lacked the quality that was on display throughout the 90 minutes with Crystal Palace eventually taking the shootout 3-2.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the star of the shootout for the Eagles and saved two of the Liverpool spot kicks, with Mohamed Salah also blazing over from 12 yards.

Throughout its preseason, Liverpool has remembered Jota who, at 28, was still in the prime of his career and a key player for the Reds.

The club has retired his number 20 jersey across all its teams and laid wreaths in memory of him during its first preseason game against Preston North End last month.

