Rick Ross has one of the largest pools in the country. Life is going swimmingly for the hip-hop legend

(CNN) — Rick Ross often divides his time between his mansions in Atlanta and Miami.

So, where does the rapper and entrepreneur prefer relaxing most?

“Swimming pools in Atlanta,” Ross told CNN during a recent interview, smiling. “The ocean, the beach in Miami.”

He knows a thing or two about pools, it turns out. Ross’ expansive estate of more than 300 acres outside of Atlanta – which he named The Promise Land – features one of the largest residential pools in the country. It holds 350,000 gallons of water and requires a crew of four from Georgia Plaster and Tile to maintain it.

And it’s not just for show.

“I use it. I swim every summer,” said Ross, who also sometimes uses the pool as part of his morning meditations. “I love being in the water, you know. I’m (an) Aquarius. Shout out all the Aquariuses.”

The luxe pool is also a source of revenue.

Ross has rented out his estate and pool for films such as 2018’s “Superfly” and the sequel to “Coming to America,” which was released in 2021.

He also opens his home up annually for a car show as well as a pool party because he believes that showing off his success is a way to let younger generations know that with hard work and determination, the sky is the limit.

Ross, who acts as the chief executive officer of Maybach Music Group (MMG), has extended his portfolio well beyond music as a franchise owner of multiple Wingstop restaurant locations, a partnership with Luc Belaire sparkling wine as well as an interest in Rap Snacks, to name just a few side hustles.

“To me what’s most beautiful about it is I believe I could help translate that story to the younger ones,” he said. “Because when I was growing up in school and I was mischievous a lot of times I remember teachers telling me it’s either death or jail. And that wasn’t really the way to translate it to me.”

One recent windy and overcast Saturday, Ross hosted his pool party, which some fans purchased tickets to attend. The pool is truly a sight to behold, practically spanning the entire width of his sprawling main mansion on the property.

Ever the gregarious host, Ross popped bottles of Belaire, posed for photos and generally made people feel welcomed in The Promise Land.

Brad Baker drove three hours from Greenville, South Carolina, for the pool party. Baker has attended for the past few years, and said it’s a vibe being able to party with Ross.

“He’s just positive, you know? It’s just positive energy,” Baker said. “It’s just nothing that he could say that would make you feel like, ‘Oh man, I don’t like that cat.’ He’s all about making your money and he shows you how to get money.”

The pool, which Ross jokingly christened “Wet Wet” when prompted, also helps make that money in the form of inspiration for some of his music.

“That’s the ghost writer. That’s Wet Wet aka the ghost writer,” the Grammy-nominated rapper said, laughing. “There’s no way you gonna come out here and not be inspired.”

Dripping wet with inspiration, in fact.

