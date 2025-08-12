Dog found in abandonment investigation, owners say it was a ‘misunderstanding’

By Mickey Adams

Click here for updates on this story

HOLLISTER, California (KION) — A dog at the center of a potential abandonment investigation has been found with the owners coming forward to say it was all a misunderstanding.

According to the Hollister Police Department, the owners who are not from Hollister said they were trying to get their dog some exercise due to it had a lot of energy, bringing it to the shelter to evaluate the dog.

The dog is healthy and in good condition, with both owners advising to bring their dog to the dog park for exercise. Hollister Animal Care and Services thanks the community for helping resolve this case.

Concern among people in Hollister after police investigate a potential animal abandonment incident. Many pet owners around the neighborhood remain with questions after surveillance video shows what was presumably an animal abandonment.

“It’s weird that someone would do it twice, right, that they would come through and drop off a dog for who knows what kind of reasons, you know.

Jonathan lives down the road from where Hollister Police report a small white poodle was seen chasing after a dark grey BMW along Daffodil Drive on July 26, after it was dropped off.

“At that point, they came back several hours later and repeated the actions. So we’re not sure why that occurred or why they felt the need to leave the dog

Alyssa Carrillo, Supervisor for the Animal Care Services with Hollister police, says they used flock cameras and neighbor security cameras to identify the plate on the car.

Unable to get verification because of the camera angles, they resorted to a press release on social media, hoping to find a lead.

It was down the neighborhood around Daffodile Drive that people say the alleged abandonment took place. Hollister police are saying this incident could be considered a felony punishable by up to $20,000 in fines or six months in prison.

“We just kind of want to speak to those people and ensure that the dog is ok, because we don’t know the whereabouts of the animal at this time.” Carrillo adds the dog was picked up after the first action, but they do not know the condition of the pet or if it was picked up the second time.

Dog owners around the city, finding out about the story, feel these incidents are also a result of a lack of shelters where owners can safely turn in their pets.

“I can’t imagine anybody ever abandoning a little dog or any dog or any animal for any reason whatsoever,” says Ruth Lundsen, a dog owner herself. “It’s just heartbreaking, and it makes me, just my heart drops to my stomach when I see things like that. It is really sad.”

Carrillo adds that the animal care and services office has a program for owners to surrender their pets. Animal Services, through the Hollister Police Department, continues to investigate in search of the possible suspect. They ask anybody with information to contact them by calling (831) 636-4320.

Hollister police animal care and services is investigating a report of the intentional abandonment of a small white dog multiple times on the same street. According to a witness and video surveillance footage, a grey BMW stopped on daffodil drive at 12:46pm on July 26th before releasing a small white poodle like dog.

The dog can be seen chasing after the car as it drives away, and later at 3:07pm, the same vehicle returned to release the dog once again. Hollister police want to remind the community that it is illegal for anyone in charge or under the care of an animal, either as an owner or otherwise, to be abusive or inflict any unneeded suffering. This penalty comes under threat of a $20,000 fine.

Hollister police now asking the community for information on the driver and the whereabouts of that dog. Anyone with information can call 831-636-4320 for an up to 1 thousand dollar reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.