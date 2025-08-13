4-year-old boy seriously injured in fall out of third-floor apartment window

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman, Matt Reed, Danae Bucci

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday night when he fell out of a third-floor window of an apartment building in Boston. Police said the boy is expected to be OK.

Crews were called at 9:20 p.m. to the building on Evans Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

A neighbor said she was sitting on her porch when she heard a woman screaming from the triple-decker.

“I just hope for the family’s sake and for the child that everything turns out to be OK,” neighbor Kelly Bransfield said. “When there’s children involved, my heart goes out. I’ve got children and grandchildren, and, you know, this is the summertime. They should be having fun, not laying in a hospital.”

The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Neighbors said the family who lives in the unit on the third floor moved into the building a few weeks ago.

“(The child’s mother) was shocked. She was in shock. I mean, that was her baby. What mother wouldn’t be in shock? And I wasn’t upstairs to know what happened, but I know it was devastating that happened,” said neighbor Lisa Depina.

“We all were very concerned when they said it was a kid. That hurt mainly all of us because we have kids out here,” said Kay Savage, another neighbor.

The child’s name was not released.

“There should be some form of bars or at least some type of lock mechanism so kids can’t lift the window too high, so it’ll just stop at a certain point, and I can tell that those windows don’t have them over there because that’s just sad,” Savage said.

“Please advise your landlord, or if you’re renting a room, please put bars on every single window of the house. So stuff like this doesn’t happen,” Depina said.

The incident is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.