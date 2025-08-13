Neighbors fed up with Van Nuys man who admits to blaring 3 train horns almost daily

By Rob Hayes

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Neighbors in a laid-back section of Van Nuys say they’ve been stuck for months in a literally alarming situation due to a man who insists on setting off window-rattling alarms almost every day.

Residents along the 6600 block of Peach Street say the alarms blare out for several minutes on a daily basis.

Gary Boyadzhian admits to setting off both his home alarm and blaring a set of three train horns almost every day.

“I know it’s not fair to my neighbors, absolutely,” Boyadzhian told Eyewitness News. “If I were in their shoes, I would complain too. It is loud. It is disturbing.”

The 50-year-old says he has a long-running beef with LAPD’s Van Nuys division, and that the loud sirens are his way of getting the department’s attention.

“I need help. I don’t know how else to cry out for it. That’s why I’m setting off the sirens,” he said. “I’m crying out for help.”

Boyadzhian did not elaborate on what he needs help with.

One neighbor who didn’t want her name used said officers are slow to arrive when complaints are called in, so Boyadzhian keeps getting away with the noise violations.

“It makes the windows rumble,” she said. “He does it and then he stops, and by the time (the police) get out here 40 minutes later… they can’t do anything. They’ve been out here three days in a row.”

People who live on the block have posted signs urging others to call the police when the horns are blaring, but neighbors say officers have told them they need to hear the noise themselves in order to cite Boyadzhan.

“Regarding the location, we are in talks with the city attorney about options, as well as using other department resources to assist,” LAPD’s Van Nuys division said.

The neighborhood falls in Los Angeles City Councilmember Imelda Padilla’s district, but her staff said they have not received any complaints about the alarms.

