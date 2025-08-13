Skip to Content
Police: Man accused of not disclosing HIV-positive status; more victims possible

    COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has been taken into custody and charged, accused of not disclosing his HIV-positive status while engaging in sexual activity.

Officers say on May 1, they received a report of a felonious assault involving a suspect who knowingly engaged in sexual activity with the victim without disclosing his HIV-positive status.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Troy Taylor, 36, on July 14. Taylor has been charged with felonious assault (second degree felony).

Police say they have since learned that there are additional victims of Taylor’s and believe there could be more than they know. As a result, Taylor was indicted on additional charges while he was out on bond, but law enforcement did not disclose what those charges were.

Taylor was located on Aug. 6 and arrested on those additional charges. Colerain Township officers say they were assisted in Taylor’s apprehension by the United States Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force (SOFAST).

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim of Taylor is urged to contact Colerain Township police’s Criminal Investigative Unit at (513) 321-2677.

