Video shows suspect accused of stealing belongings at Highland Park yoga studios

By Sophie Flay

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A yoga studio in Highland Park has released surveillance video of a woman who is suspected of breaking into lockers and stealing belongings.

“It’s so violating. It’s so violating on so many levels,” said Julia Pratt of North Hollywood.

Pratt was doing a meditation class at Kinship Yoga when the woman allegedly stole her belongings, as well as the belongings of three other people.

“They took my wallet, with my cash, my ID. They took my car key, they took my phone.”

It’s not the only yoga studio in the area that was targeted. Highland Park Yoga believes the same woman stole items from their customers as well.

The owners did not want to go on camera, but neighboring businesses have been made aware of the theft.

“I’ve heard from the front desk that there’s this repeat offender that comes in and steals people’s bags… and recently she stole someone’s credit card and used it to buy some stuff,” said Andrew Moreno with Collage Coffee.

Pratt knows that all too well, losing $600 in cash and about $500 that the woman was able to spend with her cards before they were declined.

“I had over a grand taken from me, and that’s not including the cost of my phone and the other stuff… prescription medication taken from my bag,” she said.

Both yoga studios say the woman comes in to check in for a class but never actually stays for the class.

Video from Saturday shows her pretending to get a cup of water before she goes to the back room where people keep their stuff. She then spent roughly six minutes in the bathroom.

When she exits the bathroom, someone asks her if she’s looking for the studio. She says yes, pokes her head in but leaves.

“I think bad people can be found anywhere, so I don’t think it’s a reflection of the neighborhood or the businesses. But it’s that somebody’s figured out you can target them because they’re trusting people there,” said Highland Park resident Carter Roy.

Owners and management of both yoga studios told Eyewitness News they are increasing the amount of cameras at their studios. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the reports.

