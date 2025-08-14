Man’s 1986 Mustang carries memories of love and loss as Dream Cruise marks 30 years

By Jolie Sherman

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WXYZ) — A 1986 Mustang is more than just a classic car for Mark Rosowski — it’s a rolling timeline of his life’s most significant moments, including meeting his late wife Rachel.

“About 15 years ago, I bought it. I found it on Craigslist,” Rosowski said.

The car holds special meaning as Rosowski was driving it the night he met his wife in 2010.

“We actually met on a dating site, and we met for dinner that night. She grew up around cars, like I did, and it was a big part of both of our lives,” Rosowski said.

As thousands of classic cars prepare to roll down Woodward Avenue for the 30th anniversary of the Dream Cruise this weekend, Rosowski’s Mustang represents the personal stories behind many of these cherished vehicles.

“Normally, the whole week before Woodward, we would be out there every night cruising around, taking it all in. It was always car stuff going on during the summer,” Rosowski said.

The Mustang has weathered significant challenges, including being stolen shortly before his son was born.

“I had it parked in my driveway. I had a whole 9 Bullit Mustang parked literally right behind it, and I got up to go to work, and I opened the front door and the car was just gone,” Rosowski said. “I still remember — Rachel thought I was having a heart attack because I was calling for her.”

Police recovered the car three days later in a Detroit alley, but it was missing crucial components.

“They stole the whole drivetrain out of the car, they took the wheels and tires. They took all the rear suspension, they took the hatch off of it,” Rosowski said.

Plans to rebuild the Mustang were put on hold in 2019 when Rachel was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away the following year.

“She would do anything for anybody; she definitely had a big heart,” Rosowski said.

To honor Rachel’s memory, Rosowski decided to restore the car with help from his father-in-law, Tim Smith, who owns Smitty’s Hot Rods in Tecumseh.

“My daughter and Mark had a vision of what kind of car they wanted to build. We kept that honor after she passed away from pancreatic cancer, and we built her a beauty,” Smith said.

Their efforts were rewarded when the restored Mustang won first place at the Detroit Autorama this year.

This weekend will mark the first time the Mustang returns to Mustang Alley in Ferndale since it was stolen — an event Rosowski and his wife attended together annually.

“We lost my dad last year to cancer, and I think my dad said it right. He said it’s not just the cars, it’s our lives,” Rosowski said. “He said, You look at your cars, and it’s where you were at that point in your life.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WXYZ’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

