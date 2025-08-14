Officer arrested, accused of prostitution and other charges

By Erin Lowrey

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been arrested and is accused of multiple charges, including malfeasance in office and prostitution.

According to the Louisiana State Police Department, Terrance “TJ” Johnson of New Orleans was arrested in connection with an investigation that began earlier in the year.

Johnson has been linked to Danette Colbert, a woman charged in the death of Kansas City sports reporter Adan Manzano.

The New Orleans Field Office uncovered “criminal activity” by Johnson, who was assigned to the NOPD 8th District covering the French Quarter, according to a release by state police.

He’s accused of paying a woman for sexual relations on multiple occasions, according to state police.

Court records show that in February, the investigation into Manzano’s death resulted in the arrest of Colbert and two alleged accomplices, Rickey White and Christian Anderson.

While searching Colbert’s phone, text messages were found between Colbert and Johnson.

The text messages between Colbert and Johnson appear to show that he would provide her information that would help conceal her work as an alleged prostitute.

Anderson also confirmed to detectives that Johnson was the NOPD officer who was friends with Colbert and helped her run “interference” while she worked in the French Quarter.

State police interviewed multiple women, believed to be prostitutes, who claimed Johnson would pay women for sex around the French Quarter while he was working and that this was well-known, according to court records.

In exchange, he would pay them, and in some instances give them information to avoid law enforcement, according to court records.

One incident in the court records accused Johnson of providing information to an alleged prostitute, and possibly intimidated a man who had stolen a watch from her.

According to the affidavit, Johnson also appeared to have a sexual relationship with a New Orleans East salon owner linked to White and Colbert.

Court records show White and Colbert would use the salon to make purchases with stolen credit cards and get cash.

The salon owner told detectives that Johnson would have sex with her at the salon in his uniform while on the clock and that he would pay her.

State police were able to obtain social media messages, text messages, and financial records, as well as trip sheets that aligned with the instances of the alleged crimes.

In the trip sheets, Johnson would say he was working in one location when he was actually involved in sexual relations at other locations while on the clock, according to court records.

Johnson denied the allegations in an interview with state police, according to the affidavit.

Johnson is facing two counts of prostitution, three counts of malfeasance in office, and two counts of injuring public records.

He turned himself in to the police and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on Wednesday.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick issued the following statement regarding Johnson’s arrest:

“The Louisiana State Police have arrested New Orleans Police Officer Terrance Johnson on charges of Prostitution, Malfeasance in Office, and Injuring Public Records. Upon learning of the arrest, I directed that we expedite the administrative process to ensure this action is finalized without delay. The NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau is conducting a full and thorough investigation into this matter.

“Let me be clear—there is no place in this department for conduct that violates the law or the public trust. We will act swiftly and decisively when an officer’s actions compromise the integrity of the badge and the community we serve,” said Kirkpatrick.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“This is a matter that remains under investigation. There are many good police officers protecting the public and enforcing the law. We will hold those who breach the public trust accountable.”

