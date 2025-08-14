‘Opalite’ and other words Taylor Swift has people searching to understand

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has only released a tracklist for her upcoming album, but already the masses are searching for meaning behind the titles of the 12 songs that will be featured on “The Life of a Showgirl.”

A brief glance at Google trends on Thursday will show you that in the less than 24 hours since she revealed details about the album on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Swift has piqued interest in “The Lion King,” based on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” and “what is the fate of Ophelia?” It will also show you that Kelce is not the only one who Swift may have inspired to learn the definition of words such as “engulfed” or “esoteric,” at least according to his brother and pod cohost, Jason Kelce.

People are also curious about “opalite,” a man-made opal-reminiscent glass that, according to an AI overview, is said by some to promote all manner of healing and transformative powers. The word serves as the title to the third track on her upcoming record.

Other popular search terms in the last day include the Eras Tour, the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast (no surprise), her album producers, and for reasons not entirely clear, Swift’s friend, Blake Lively.

The full tracklist for “The Life of a Showgirl” follows below:

“The Fate of Ophelia”

“Elizabeth Taylor”

“Opalite”

“Father Figure”

“Eldest Daughter”

“Ruin the Friendship”

“Actually Romantic”

“Wi$h Li$t”

“Wood”

“Cancelled!”

“Honey”

“The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter”

