Police bodycam video shows aftermath of plane crash; all four aboard survived

By Anna McAllister

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WFOR) — Newly released police body camera video shows the frantic efforts to rescue a family moments after their small plane crashed in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood last month.

The Cessna was approaching North Perry Airport, Sunday night, July 13, 2025, when it struck a tree in the Pine Villages neighborhood near Southwest 14th Street and 68th Boulevard. All four people on board — a mother, father and their teenage daughters — survived.

Neighbors rush to help Neighbors who witnessed the plane go down rushed to the scene and worked alongside first responders to free the trapped family.

Ring doorbell video captured the plane plunging into the tree as the family was returning from the Caribbean to North Perry Airport.

“I don’t want to say like it makes me feel like very heroic or anything like that — I just feel like I was put in the position where I was supposed to be at the right place at the right time and I wish and feel like anybody would do the same thing,” said neighbor Eddy Crispin.

Crispin was among four Good Samaritans honored last week at a Pembroke Pines commission meeting for their heroism during the crash.

Safety concerns at North Perry Airport The crash is one of dozens that have occurred while aircraft were arriving at or departing from North Perry Airport in the last five years, fueling outrage and concerns among residents and city officials.

The Pembroke Pines commission is urging Broward County to conduct a safety study of the airport. A town hall meeting to address the public’s concerns is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Pembroke Pines.

