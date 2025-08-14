Teen files complaint against Buffalo Wild Wings, says employee harrassed her in bathroom over gender

By Ubah Ali

Minnesota (WCCO) — A young woman says a Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her in the bathroom of an Owatonna, Minnesota, restaurant.

Eighteen-year-old Gerika Mudra says this incident happened back in April. She says she felt uncomfortable the moment she walked in.

The situation escalated inside the women’s restroom when a female server allegedly banged on the stall door and shouted at Mudra.

“She came in yelling, ‘This is a women’s bathroom, the man has to get out,'” said Mudra in a pre-recorded interview with her attorneys. “I was just like, ‘I am a girl,’ and she was like, ‘You need to get out now.’ So, I showed her like, I am a girl, and she just walked out and didn’t even apologize or anything.”

Desperate to end the harassment, Mudra felt forced to show she has breasts.

Now, with the help of Gender Justice, a nonprofit firm, Mudra filed a discrimination complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights against the national restaurant chain.

Sara Jane Baldwin represents Mudra and says they are not just asking for accountability and an apology but demanding change to policies.

“See them commit to doing better, commit to creating a culture and workplace where people aren’t subject to this harassment and discrimination,” Baldwin said.

State law prohibits discrimination in public services, but advocates say incidents like this are happening more often, and they’re urging people to get to safety first and to reach out for help.

“Sharing these stories is important. People hear this, not abstract concerns but real concerns happening in our communities,” said Kat Rohn, OutFront Minnesota Executive Director.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights declined to comment on the complaint because state law prohibits it from discussing open cases.

WCCO reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings but has not heard back.

