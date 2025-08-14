United Way of Galveston Launches 102nd Workplace Giving Campaign with Community Spirit and Purpose

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Galveston, TX – The United Way of Galveston is setting the stage for another year of compassion, collaboration, and change as it kicks off its 102nd Annual Workplace Giving Campaign on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The iconic Moody Gardens Hotel Ballroom will host this powerful gathering, with COMCAST leading the charge as the event’s proud title sponsor. This isn’t just another luncheon—it’s the heartbeat of a century-old tradition that has transformed lives across Galveston County. With every ticket purchased, seat filled, and table hosted, the community moves one step closer to solving problems no single organization can tackle alone.

A Legacy 102 Years Strong For more than a century, the United Way of Galveston has been the bridge between those who can help and those who need it most. Their mission is simple yet profound: to connect community partners, mobilize resources, and strengthen the social fabric of Galveston. Built on five unwavering core values—trustworthiness, collaboration, excellence, dynamism, and passion—the organization has proven time and again that when people Live United, the impossible becomes possible.

The Power of “Living United” The 2025 campaign is more than a fundraising effort—it’s a rallying cry. The United Way of Galveston is on the front lines, fighting for health, education, and financial stability for every resident. Their impact is fueled by bold ideas, unexpected partnerships, and the kind of innovative problem-solving that comes from deeply understanding the community’s needs. • Integrated Solutions: They don’t just address problems; they create lasting change by targeting the root causes. • Local Focus, Global Reach: Part of a network with boots on the ground in 1,800 communities across 40+ countries, the United Way knows what works here at home. • Cross-Sector Collaboration: Nonprofits, businesses, and government leaders work together to set—and achieve—shared goals.

An Invitation to Be Part of the Change This year’s Kick-off Luncheon promises more than a great meal—it’s an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with community leaders, business owners, and advocates who believe in a stronger, healthier, and more connected Galveston. Event Details: 📅 Thursday, August 28, 2025 🕚 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 📍 Moody Gardens Ballroom 💳 Pre-registration is required – Seats and tables available until August 18, 2025, or until sold out.

Whether you’re an individual looking to make a difference, a business ready to empower employees to give back, or a leader determined to be part of Galveston’s future, this is your moment.

Why It Matters Now More Than Ever In an era of growing challenges—economic uncertainty, educational gaps, and health disparities—the United Way of Galveston remains a beacon of hope. Their work proves that change is not just possible, it’s inevitable when the community moves together with a shared vision. Houston Style Magazine readers get your tickets, bring your colleagues, and come ready to be inspired. Because here in Galveston, when we Live United, we all win. United Way of Galveston • uwgalv.org • (409) 762-4357 • PO BOX 2250 • Galveston, TX 77553

