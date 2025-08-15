Former cop gets one year probation for OnlyFans stunt

By Levi Ismail

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — A former Metro Nashville police officer has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from an OnlyFans video where he was seen groping a woman while he was in uniform.

Sean Herman entered a no-contest plea to the Class E felony of official misconduct, more than one year after NewsChannel5 Investigates first reported he was fired by MNPD when video of the incident surfaced online.

The video, titled “Can’t believe he didn’t arrest me,” showed a woman, identified on OnlyFans as Jordin, exposing her breasts to a uniformed officer who then groped her.

Though the officer’s face wasn’t visible in the footage, investigators determined it was Herman.

A man in the passenger seat is heard telling Jordin that he knew she would be pulled over for how fast she was driving.

That’s when the camera pans to the back windshield, appearing to show a white squad car.

Moments later, a man wearing a police uniform walked to the driver’s side window before the woman revealed her breasts.

MNPD would later confirm to NewsChannel 5 Investigates that they were made aware of the incident, launched an investigation, and fired Herman the very next day.

At the time, MNPD officials said that it wasn’t clear if Herman was working while taking part in the video.

Roughly one month later, Herman was arrested on two counts of felony official misconduct.

MNPD officials said Herman was in the Madison area to film the video, which was the same precinct he covered as a patrol officer.

“That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency,” said police spokesperson Don Aaron back in 2024.

According to personnel records obtained by NewsChannel5 Investigates, Herman was already on a “Last Chance Agreement” for previous misconduct.

Records showed a history of crashes caused by poor decisions while driving and accusations of sexual harassment.

The previous year, Herman had signed the agreement to keep his job after police said he created “an offensive work environment for a coworker through sexual comments and actions.”

Herman allegedly harassed a female officer by sending her explicit text messages, hoping she would have sex with him.

For those violations, Herman received a 10-day suspension deducted from his vacation time and agreed to undergo “respectful workplace training” while staying out of trouble for at least two years.

Following his termination and arrest for the OnlyFans incident, Herman agreed to an “indefinite suspension” of his law enforcement certification through the Tennessee POST Commission.

