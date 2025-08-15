Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

How to use hydrocarbon gases for cannabis extraction

Hydrocarbon extraction is one of the most versatile and efficient methods for separating compounds from cannabis plants. For cannabis, the process allows you to extract cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and terpenes — the chemical compounds that give cannabis its distinct aroma, flavor, and color.

Initially, one may think that the hydrocarbon extraction is the same as the CO2 extraction method. Both use solvents in the process, but they are distinctly different. CO2 extraction uses carbon dioxide, while hydrocarbon extraction uses butane (C4H10), propane (C₃H₈), or both.

Using hydrocarbon gases for extraction has applications across numerous industries, including essential oils and pharmaceutical uses. In the cannabis industry, hydrocarbon extraction of THC has become more popular and continues to see an upward trend. This is primarily because hydrocarbon extraction produces high-quality concentrates and preserves crucial compounds.

You can clearly see the growing demand for various extraction methods, including hydrocarbon extraction, by taking a look at the cannabis extraction equipment market. In 2023, the market size was valued at $9.6 billion. It is expected to grow rapidly to over $34 billion, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2025 to 2032.

If you have a grow house and are interested in learning how to use hydrocarbon gases for extraction, this overview from Meritus Gas Partners provides a solid foundation. It explores the process step-by-step and includes insights into the advantages of hydrocarbon extraction.

What Is Hydrocarbon Extraction?

The extraction method uses hydrocarbon solvents, namely butane and propane, to separate or concentrate specific compounds from raw plant material. Hydrocarbons are compounds consisting exclusively of hydrogen and carbon. The core of these compounds is carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms attached to them in various configurations. Butane and propane are excellent solvents for extraction, as both have a low boiling point that allows you to dissolve specific plant compounds while leaving the rest of the plant material untouched.

This means that butane and propane can dissolve cannabinoids and terpenes, separating them from the rest of the plant material while maintaining their structural integrity. The process is also effective because it takes place in a closed-loop system that allows the solvent to be recovered and reused.

Using this method leaves you with an extract that has outstanding purity and noteworthy potency. It is important to note, though, that not all hydrocarbons are effective solvents. The degree to which hydrocarbons could work as solvents depends almost entirely on the structural and chemical properties of the molecule.

Generally, butane extraction is more common for THC production than propane extraction, and it is more common than a mixed hydrocarbon system. For this extraction method, you need 99.9% pure n-butane. Butane extraction is one of the best ways to preserve terpenes and is an excellent method for producing cannabis extracts and essential oils.

Propane extraction can be faster than butane extraction, but the process involves higher pressure levels and requires more specialized equipment. For this method, you need 99.5% pure propane. Propane extraction is often the preferred method for producing high-end concentrates and food-grade yields. You can also use butane-propane blends for custom extraction profiles.

The Closed-Loop System and Equipment

A closed-loop system means that the entire extraction process takes place in sealed vessels so that the solvent never comes into contact with the outside atmosphere. During the process, the solvent starts in one vessel, moves through another housing the plant material, and returns to the original vessel to complete a “loop.” This type of system is vital for hydrocarbon extraction because butane, propane, and blends are highly flammable.

The equipment you need for a closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction system includes:

The solvent tank for storing and supplying the butane or propane.

The material column that holds the plant material and is pressurized — it is where the extraction takes place.

A collection chamber or pot where the solvent-extract mixture is collected.

A recovery tank for collecting and condensing the solvent after the extraction process so that you can use it again.

A vacuum pump for the separation and purification stages.

To better help you understand how it works, here is a step-by-step look at the hydrocarbon extraction process:

Preparation: The first step involves thoroughly cleaning and sterilizing all the equipment, and assessing and selecting the best raw material. The cannabis plant material is sized accordingly and undergoes temperature conditioning to reduce water content. Extraction: Extraction starts by flushing the hydrocarbon through the solvent tank and into the chamber. Here, the solvent washes over the plant material and dissolves the desired extract. This part of the process is colloquially known as “washing.” Collection and purification: After washing, the solvent-extract mixture enters the collection pot. The extract is typically filtered to remove any particulates. The collection chamber then gradually heats up to push residual solvent back into the solvent tank, where it is stored at a lower temperature. This completes the closed loop, though the process can be repeated numerous times until most of the solvent is removed from the solution. Post-processing: The final step is to test the extract for purity and quality. If necessary, it can go through a post-processing step to ensure a higher quality. Post-processing will look different depending on the product profile you are trying to achieve, and many involve terpene reintroduction, vacuum purging and decarboxylation — applying heat to activate the psychoactive properties of the cannabinoids — as needed.

Types of Extracts and Their Characteristics

Hydrocarbon extraction can result in various types of extract, each with its own characteristics. Here are some common examples:

Live resin: This cannabis concentrate is highly potent and flavorful. You produce live resin by using fresh, flash-frozen plant materials and hydrocarbon extraction. Live resin has the highest amount of terpenes and one of the best full-spectrum profiles, but it requires precise temperature control to produce this extract.

This cannabis concentrate is highly potent and flavorful. You produce live resin by using fresh, flash-frozen plant materials and hydrocarbon extraction. Live resin has the highest amount of terpenes and one of the best full-spectrum profiles, but it requires precise temperature control to produce this extract. Shatter: Shatter is characterized by a translucent appearance and glass-like texture that shatters under pressure. It typically has a high terpene profile and THC content of up to 90%. Shatter is used for diverse applications.

Shatter is characterized by a translucent appearance and glass-like texture that shatters under pressure. It typically has a high terpene profile and THC content of up to 90%. Shatter is used for diverse applications. Wax: Wax, also called budder, has a distinctly creamy and malleable texture and opaque finish. Wax extracts usually have a high terpene profile and a THC content of approximately 65%-85%. This extract is often used in cannabis-based aromatherapy products and edibles.

Wax, also called budder, has a distinctly creamy and malleable texture and opaque finish. Wax extracts usually have a high terpene profile and a THC content of approximately 65%-85%. This extract is often used in cannabis-based aromatherapy products and edibles. High-terpene full-spectrum extract (HTFSE): HTFSE, also called “sauce,” is a common type of extract characterized by a liquid terpene fraction. Sauce is unique since the terpene content is low, limited to around 15%-35%, but the THC content can be as high as 99%. Sauce is popular due to its full cannabinoid spectrum and powerful “entourage effect” — a potent and enjoyable experience for users, thanks to the various compounds working together.

6 Advantages of Hydrocarbon Extraction

In the cannabis industry, hydrocarbon extraction is one of the more favored methods for several reasons. Some of these benefits include:

1. Higher Product Quality

Since hydrocarbon extraction isolates desired molecules without compromising their integrity, you get a higher-quality yield that is purer and more potent than what you can achieve with other methods. Being nonpolar hydrocarbons, butane and propane easily dissolve nonpolar compounds from the cannabis plant for the precise extraction of desired compounds.

The process ensures that the plant’s water-soluble components and other unwanted substances are left behind, creating a pure yield and higher THC content. Some extracts may have up to 90% of the plant’s original cannabinoids from using hydrocarbon extraction.

2. Preservation of Compounds

Extraction processes using butane and propane are performed at low temperatures since the hydrocarbons themselves have a low boiling point. The low-heat process preserves the plant’s delicate compounds, like the terpenes. In preserving the plant’s integrity, you are left with a more authentic and full-spectrum product with natural ratios of various compounds.

This is highly beneficial if you are extracting for commercial purposes, as many users are looking for yields that promise an entourage effect.

3. Versatility

With some foresight, you can use a single hydrocarbon extraction setup to produce multiple end products from your extracts. You could use the setup to develop a range of products, from live resin and wax to shatter, budder and sauce. This versatility also allows you to scale your operations and diversify what you produce, whether small batches or industry-scale quantities. Additionally, hydrocarbon extraction is an ideal method for various raw materials, including hemp.

4. Cost-Effectiveness

One of the greatest benefits of hydrocarbon extraction is how cost-effective the process is, especially compared to methods like CO2 extraction. Hydrocarbon extraction systems operate at lower temperatures, which reduces energy consumption and lowers your energy bill. The equipment needed for hydrocarbon extraction is generally quite affordable, so you enjoy lower initial setup costs.

5. Efficiency and High Yields

Hydrocarbon extraction is one of the fastest extraction processes, so if rapid processing is a priority, this method is the way to go. Butane and propane allow for superior extraction rates compared to other methods. Using hydrocarbons, you can achieve a 90% or higher efficiency in extracting your desired compounds.

The method’s efficiency enables commercial operations since you can produce large quantities of THC, CBD, and other extracts relatively quickly, which reduces overall production time. With modern equipment, you also enjoy faster solvent recovery, which reduces downtime between batches.

6. Sustainable Production

Since the hydrocarbon extraction process maintains the integrity of the plant’s compounds, you can actually use the less desirable parts, including the trim. The trim includes the sugar leaves — the small ones that grow out of the buds, and the fan leaves — the larger ones that protrude from the branches. These leaves are generally pruned from the plant since they have a much lower cannabinoid content.

The trim is often discarded, but you can still get great value from it. You can use it to make more concentrates and extracts called trim runs. You can also keep it to make edibles and salves, or even use the trim for compost. Being able to use the undesired components makes hydrocarbon extraction a far more sustainable process than those where the “waste” is no longer usable.

Ensuring Safety and Regulatory Compliance in Hydrocarbon Extraction

When done correctly, hydrocarbon extraction is a safe process, but there are some important aspects to be mindful of:

Toxic residue: When working with gases like butane and propane, it’s important to ensure there are safety measures and quality control checks in place. Any facility you are using for hydrocarbon extraction must be properly ventilated and equipped with gas detection mechanisms. Hydrocarbons remaining in the final product can leave a toxic residue that affects the safety and quality of products, so quality control checks are essential.

When working with gases like butane and propane, it’s important to ensure there are safety measures and quality control checks in place. Any facility you are using for hydrocarbon extraction must be properly ventilated and equipped with gas detection mechanisms. Hydrocarbons remaining in the final product can leave a toxic residue that affects the safety and quality of products, so quality control checks are essential. Flammability: Hydrocarbons are flammable, which is why they take place in a closed-loop system. Any facility where hydrocarbon extraction takes place must comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommendations and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) safety standards.

It is crucial to ensure that your setup, regardless of scale, is compliant with local and federal regulations for cannabis extraction. Throughout the process, all standard operating procedures must be followed. Anyone working with these systems must use personal protective equipment (PPE) and be trained and certified for their safety.

Naturally, all processes must be legal in your jurisdiction, and you need a license to operate. Receiving legal advice is also vital to understand the certifications you will need for your facility, and that you have stringent quality control testing in place before any product is used or released.

Explore Hydrocarbon Extraction for Exceptional-Quality Concentrates

Hydrocarbon extraction is a popular method thanks to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. Technological advances should see an expansion of the benefits that hydrocarbon extraction offers. As the cannabis sector continues to thrive and grow, keeping up to date with regulations in the industry can help you stay compliant in your processes and explore even more ways to apply your product.

This story was produced by Meritus Gas Partners and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.