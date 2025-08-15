‘I cried’: Guests lose more than transportation in valet parking flood

By Pavlina Osta

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A night at Potawatomi Casino Hotel turned into heartbreak for dozens of guests who lost their cars to flooding.

They were able to access their cars Thursday, and some people tell us they lost more than just transportation.

One viewer says their car is among them saying it spent two days submerged under water.

“I cried as soon as they told me. I started crying because I just knew everything every piece everything that he owned was in there,” Dadriana Gibson, Potawatomi Casino Hotel guest.

New mom Dadriana Gibson spent Saturday night at Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

“I actually went to Poto because I was moving out of my house,” said Gibson.

After the long day of moving, she decided to left all of her babies belongings in her car.

“Everything is molded. I just had to start all over, all of his clothes, shoes,” Gibson explained.

Gibson says she when she heard the rain starting to pour she wanted to move her car out of the underground parking.

“I actually tried to get my car and one of the workers told me his leg was hurting and he didn’t want to walk down and get it,” said Gibson.

However, it wasn’t until the next day she learned it wasn’t just Canal Street that was flooded.

“I go downstairs and they tell me my car is under eight feet of water,” said Gibson.

Jim Rosenthal was among a hundred others who woke up to the same news.

“My heart just dropped because it’s my wife car. She passed away from ALS for two months ago,” said Rosenthal.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel announced on Facebook Wednesday that people were able to access their cars Thursday.

“You guys showed me the email, I didn’t get an email from them. I didn’t get a phone call,” said Rosenthal.

After we told Rosenthal, he went to inspect the damage.

“I know it was totaled. I lifted up the console and it was totally full of water,” said Rosenthal.

Gibson says losing her car has changed everything from her commute to getting her baby to critical appointments.

“I’ve been having trouble getting to work because that was my every day vehicle. My son has lung and heart problems so it’s just hard,” Gibson said.

If you’d like to help Gibson, a GoFundMe has been created.

Meantime, Potawatomi Casino Hotel released the following statement:

“Guests whose vehicles were impacted by the unexpected flooding event this past weekend in our underground valet garage can access their vehicles starting tomorrow, Thursday, August 14th, at 9 a.m.

Vehicles have safely been placed in a parking lot near the southwest corner of the casino building, next to the Team Member entrance. Guests can go to that lot from 9am – 6pm and need to bring a government-issued ID and one of the following: (1) valet ticket, (2) vehicle registration or (3) vehicle title. Insurance adjusters and tow trucks must have a business card and VIN number of the vehicle they are servicing.

We appreciate everyone’s patience during this unprecedented event. Our main concern has been to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.”

