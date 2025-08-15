Louisville 911 call taker meets couple whose baby he helped deliver over the phone

By Addie Meiners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) — In May, Anthony Gore answered the most exciting phone call of his career.

On the other line was Ronnie Elzy, whose wife, Heather, was in labor.

“I called 911, Anthony answered, and he coached me through,” said Elzy. “He said, ‘What do you see? Look and see whether the baby is coming or not?’ By the time I did that, the baby’s head was sticking out!”

“It wasn’t chaotic, but it was just surprising because it happened all at once,” said Heather Sutliff. “The whole thing only took about five minutes!”

On Thursday, Sutliff and Elzy met with Gore at MetroSafe for the first time since the call.

“It feels really good to now put the faces to the voices,” Gore said. “It feels amazing to connect the job that I do every day with real-life people that we affect.”

“If it hadn’t been for him and helping me focus with my breathing and to stay calm, I honestly don’t know how it ended up because it’s totally different delivering a baby at home versus in the hospital,” said Sutliff, who has two other children.

Sutliff and Elzy now have a 4-month-old baby boy named Ronnie. The couple said he is happy and healthy.

