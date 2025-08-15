Meet the two school bus drivers who have driven three generations of students

By Austin Pollack

Click here for updates on this story

WAVERLY, Tennessee (WTVF) — In Humphreys County, two dedicated school bus drivers have been safely transporting students for nearly a century combined.

Helen Bradley has been driving the same route for 48 years, while her colleague Bobbie Pruett has been behind the wheel for 50 years.

“This is normal,” Bradley said. “This is a normal morning.”

I spent a morning route with both drivers. Not only did they know the kids by name, but they knew the families because they go back — way back!

Both drivers have transported multiple generations of the same families, creating lasting bonds with the community they serve.

For many families in the area, having the same bus driver across generations has become a point of pride and comfort.

Bradley makes it a point to know each child personally. “I speak to every one of my kids,” she said while welcoming students aboard with warm greetings.

Despite a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, these women represent extraordinary dedication to their profession and the children they transport.

“The older I got and the more I drove, the more I loved it and I love kids and I love being a part of their lives. I try to make a difference in ’em,” Pruett said.

Together, Bradley and Pruett have accumulated 98 years of driving experience, creating countless memories and forming special relationships with families along their routes.

“Made a lot of friends over the years,” Pruett said, reflecting on her five decades of service.

While some aspects of school buses have changed over time, the impact these drivers have on their communities remains constant as they continue adding miles to their remarkable milestones.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.