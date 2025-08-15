Officers team up to help mom of 4 in need

By Audra Schroeder

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Officers from the Boynton Beach Police Department teamed up to help a single mom have a “sunny day.”

After responding to a call on July 27, officers met a mother struggling to provide for her four children in an efficiency apartment.

Officer Sunil “Sunny” Surajbally was joined by other BBPD officers to help provide supplies for the family, a mission titled “Operation Sunny Day.”

Over the last two weeks, officers donated groceries and school supplies, baby formula, clothing, a new refrigerator, and installed a TV. They also helped the mother obtain a library card and access an internet connection.

A BBPD victim advocate also arranged haircuts for the kids, as well as gift cards and clothing. Officers are working on enrolling the kids in school, and provided a cellphone so the family can keep in touch.

