13-year-old dies after being pulled from water at Jersey Shore beach

By Katie Houlis

BELMAR, New Jersey (WCBS) — A teenager died after being pulled from the ocean Friday in Belmar, New Jersey.

Multiple people called 911 just after 6:30 p.m. to report a swimmer in distress off the Jersey Shore beach, police said. According to the Belmar Beach website, lifeguards are on duty until 6 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Eighth Avenue beach, police said one person was out of the water, but a 13-year-old was still missing.

Crews searched the water for nearly an hour, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said crews found the 13-year-old in the water off the Seventh Avenue beach. The teenager was unresponsive.

Belmar lifeguards, emergency responders and paramedics all performed life-saving efforts, police said.

The 13-year-old was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Belmar Police Department is investigating.

This is the second time a person has died this week at a New Jersey beach. On Monday, a swimmer drowned at a beach in Seaside Heights. Several others were saved.

