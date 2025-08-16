Penn State University fraternity suspended following hazing investigation

By Mike Darnay

Click here for updates on this story

PENNSYLVANIA (KDKA) — A fraternity at Penn State University has been suspended following an investigation into hazing allegations.

The university says that the Lambda Lambda chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma has been suspended for a minimum of four years.

The investigation into the allegations began in March after the university says it received credible reports of hazing that including physical abuse, mental abuse, and forced physical activity.

When the investigation began, the chapter was placed on an interim suspension that has now been made official.

The university says if the fraternity wants to return following the four-year suspension, it will be subject two years of probation.

One student has been held accountable for actions, the university said, adding that a second student is no longer enrolled and is “ineligible for continued enrollment pending the outcome of the conduct process.”

The university says students and the organization itself are facing misdemeanor charges under Pennsylvania law that was enacted after a student died following hazing incidents at a Penn State fraternity.

“Hazing has no place at Penn State,” the university said. “The University remains committed to holding individuals and organizations accountable for actions that endanger the safety and well-being of our students. Addressing hazing requires the collective effort of our entire community — students, faculty, staff, alumni, national organizations, and families — to foster a culture that prioritizes respect, accountability and the health and safety of every student.”

The university didn’t say how many students are facing charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.