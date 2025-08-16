Possible Philadelphia teachers strike worries some parents with school year less than 2 weeks away

By Raymond Strickland

Philadelphia (KYW) — Negotiations continue between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union. Still, the threat of a possible strike is worrying parents and students who are preparing for a school year that starts in less than two weeks.

At the final stop of the back-to-school bus tour on Friday at the Roosevelt Mall, parents told CBS News Philadelphia the strike is a concern.

“I’m a nurse, so I have to go to work. I have patients that’s counting on me,” said Michelle Fleurant, who is the mother of two second-graders. “So if the school is going on strike, so I’m going to have to stay home with my kids. I won’t be able to give my patients the proper care that they need.”

Fleurant says her kids’ education will also be affected if a strike shuts down the school.

“I guess we’re going to have to take it one day at a time,” said Fleurant.

PFT, the union representing approximately 14,000 city educators and staff, is threatening to strike once its labor contract expires on Aug. 31.

The union and School District of Philadelphia are currently negotiating, but the two sides are said to remain far apart on issues such as wages, benefits and working conditions.

Serena Cardona said it would be a huge disappointment for the new school year to start only for the students to get sent back home a week later.

Cardona, who attended the back-to-school event at the mall with her nieces, said they are eager to get back, but admitted it’s hard to prepare for a year with the uncertainty.

“They want to go back to school, but when they go back in there, they are they going to be back out of school?” Cardona said.

