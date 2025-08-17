Angel Reese hosts back-to-school celebration for Chicago Public Schools students

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — More than 300,000 Chicago Public Schools students head back to class on Monday, and hundreds of them will be starting the new school year in style thanks to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Reese hosted a back-to-school bash at International Sports Chicago this afternoon on the Northwest Side.

There was live music, food and of course, basketball. About 2,000 students received new Reebok backpacks filled with school supplies.

Reese also sent the students off with some words of encouragement, telling them they can do anything they set their mind to.

Meantime, the Chicago Teachers Union hosted its third annual Back-to-School Summer Jam on the Near West Side.

“We are always really excited to give back to the community for our students, our families. We love having them out here,” CTU elementary functional vice president Dr. Diane Castro said.

Families enjoyed free food and entertainment, while also helping kids get ready for the new year with school supply giveaways and thousands of free books.

“We do this so they can have spirit, motivation, and confidence into the new school year,” said teacher Yexx Lajeune.

The Summer Jam also included a free visit to the salon so kids could get that fresh new hairdo for their first day on Monday.

