Video shows over 100 people illegally ride bikes on highway

By Samantha Chaney

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Over 100 people were illegally riding bicycles, dirt bikes, and motorized scooters through the streets of Boston on Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say they received reports of the group riding recklessly shortly after 2 p.m. The bikers originally rode into the O’Neil Tunnel on Interstate 993 heading south on the Zakim Bridge. They then left the highway at Government Center, but later returned to I-93, according to officials.

Bikes on Boston highways

Video from the highway shows bikers doing wheelies and other tricks as they ride towards the exit.

At one point, the bikers exited the tunnel in the Seaport. Police say that a dirt bike then crashed into a police cruiser in the intersection of D Street and Summer Street. The rider then abandoned the bike and ran away, according to a press release. The bike was later confirmed to be stolen.

Witnesses say they saw a bike leaning up against a police car, but it did not appear the vehicle was damaged from the incident.

A 22-year-old rider was also arrested during the incident and is expected to face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to police. His identity has not been released.

It is unknown if any other bikers were arrested. Police did fly a helicopter over Boston throughout the day to monitor the riders.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

It was described by onlookers as a chaotic scene as the riders swerved around traffic.

“They were doing some wheelies, yeah. They were riding pretty good,” said Clint Sanders. “It was mostly kids. Yeah looked like mostly young kids.”

Zack Wendt, another witness, voiced mixed feelings about the incident.

“It’s definitely not safe,” he said. “If they’re dangerous, then it’s not good, but if they’re just riding around for a joy ride, let ’em do it.”

Authorities are now urging the public to remain vigilant and ask them not to interact with the group if they see them on a public road.

Riding a bike on a highway is illegal in Massachusetts. The City of Boston website says that everyone is welcome to ride a bike on all public streets in the Commonwealth, but they are required to follow traffic laws.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.