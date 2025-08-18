3,000 pounds of stolen lead bricks recovered from man’s backyard

By Zac Harmon

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan (WXMI) — Stolen lead bricks weighing roughly 3,000 pounds were recovered this week, found buried in the backyard of a Battle Creek home.

A burglary at a business from July 18 resulted in the theft of the bricks. Nearly a month later, the Battle Creek Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Elsmere Street. Officers found the bricks buried out back.

The 60-year-old man identified as a suspect in the case hid the bricks in the dirt, according to investigators.

The Battle Creek Public Works Department and Semco Energy helped to safely extract and transport the lead bricks. All stolen bricks were recovered and returned to the business.

The company victimized in the burglary was not identified, nor did the police department explain what the refined lead bricks were used for.

The suspect is in jail on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property.

