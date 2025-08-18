Church roof collapses, service continues for Upstate Church Haywood

By Leah Phillips

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Members of Upstate Church Haywood say they were preparing for service as usual early Sunday morning when one building’s roof collapsed.

Pastor Dallas Wilson says the church is thankful that no one was inside when the collapse happened.

“This could have been so much worse, God’s been so good to us,” Wilson said. “We were not in the middle of a worship service; nobody was in there. We were prepared for the collapse because we saw it coming and nobody was hurt.”

The church says they have known about a crack in the roof, and it had ultimately become a matter of when the roof would give out. For this reason, no services were planned to be held in the building.

Traci Weldie, a connections coordinator for the church, was preparing to set up for baptisms nearby when the collapse happened.

“We were sorting through the baptism supplies when the roof crashed in, and just a huge wind came through the hallway, almost knocked us over,” said Weldie, recalling the moment the roof caved.

Despite the damage, Wilson says the congregation is focusing on faith, not fear.

“We’re going to be patient with one another in the middle of what’s an inconvenience, but we’re convinced that God’s going to do bigger things in the future,” Wilson said.

Service carried on as usual, including a worship service and the baptism of two members of the church.

“We ultimately know that bad things happen. We all have faced lots of trials. That if you have Christ in your life, that’s how you overcome,” Weldie said.

