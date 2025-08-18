Sterling K. Brown’s Scottish ‘twin’ has his wife seeing double: ‘Send help and a kilt’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — If you have found your way to the Black Scottish side of TikTok, you are not alone.

People on the social media platform have been equal parts fascinated and tickled with the discovery that, yes, there are Black people in Scotland.

Not as in Black people who have moved to the country, which is a part of the United Kingdom, but those who were born and raised there.

One influencer, who goes by “starboysobersfitness,” has been credited with raising awareness about this community with hashtag “BlackScottishTikTok.” He has been thrilling people with both his accent (known as Scottish brogue) and his resemblance to the actor Sterling K. Brown.

According to Brown’s wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, the “Paradise” star is aware that the internet believes he has a twin in Scotland.

“My husband has been speaking with a Scottish brogue all day,” she posted on Threads. “Send help and a kilt please.”

The influencer sounds like he wouldn’t mind getting into the acting game himself.

“If you’re looking for audiobooks, I will read any story, for the right price,” he said on TikTok. “Drop your price in the comments.”

