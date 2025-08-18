What’s Really Happening in Austin? LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Community Conversations Luncheon Brings Policy, Power, and Perspective to Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 18, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine is proud to spotlight an upcoming event that promises to cut through the noise and deliver the clarity our community deserves. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce will host its rescheduled Community Conversations Luncheon at the. Hilton Garden Inn / Home2Suites Medical Center (6840 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77030) This isn’t just another luncheon—it’s an opportunity to get the inside scoop on what’s happening in Austin, straight from the decision-makers themselves. With legislative sessions moving fast and furious—covering everything from redistricting to special session showdowns—this timely discussion will help Houstonians connect the dots between policy, business, and community impact.

A Front-Row Seat to Texas Politics From 11:30 AM networking to the 12:00–1:30 PM program, attendees will hear directly from Texas State Legislators and policy leaders about what passed, what stalled, and what’s coming next. Expect candid insights on: • The highs and lows of the regular legislative session • The rapid developments shaping the special session • The redistricting fights that could reshape political representation for years to come • Policy impacts on LGBTQ+ communities, small businesses, and underserved populations • How citizens and business leaders can stay engaged beyond the legislative season

Powerhouse Panelists The panel will feature an inspiring lineup of leaders who know Austin’s ins and outs: • Senator Molly Cook (District 15) • State Representative Ann Johnson (District 134) • State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons (District 146) • Sharon Jones, Director of Civic Business Engagement & Texas Lead, Senior Advisor to the Texas Business Leader Alliance

Guiding the conversation will be Nancy Sims (she/her), Owner of Nancy Sims LLC, a seasoned political strategist who knows how to keep the discussion lively and laser-focused.

Why This Conversation Matters At a time when legislative decisions are shaping not only Texas’s political landscape but also its economic and cultural fabric, this luncheon offers an invaluable chance for community members, entrepreneurs, and advocates to understand where things stand—and where they’re headed. The Texas Business Leader Alliance will also weigh in, highlighting how businesses can stay at the table when policy decisions ripple through the economy. Their message is clear: civic engagement doesn’t end when the gavel falls. Be Part of the Conversation Whether you’re a policy junkie, a small business owner, or simply a concerned Texan, this event is your chance to plug in, get informed, and leave with actionable ways to make your voice heard. 🔗 Reserve your seat now: Register Here

