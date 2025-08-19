Skip to Content
Best public middle schools in Idaho

Best public middle schools in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Idaho using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. Galileo Magnet School

– School grades: PK, K-8
– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 771 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#9. East Junior High School

– School grades: 7-9
– Location: Boise School District, ID
– Enrollment: 594 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#8. Eagle Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 843 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#7. Heritage Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,035 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#6. Liberty Charter School

– School grades: PK, K-12
– Location: Nampa, ID
– Enrollment: 396 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#5. Palouse Prairie Charter School

– School grades: K-8
– Location: Moscow, ID
– Enrollment: 196 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#4. Sage International School Boise

– School grades: K-12
– Location: Boise, ID
– Enrollment: 1,078 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#3. Swan Valley Elementary School

– School grades: PK, K-8
– Location: Irwin, ID
– Enrollment: 67 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#2. Legacy Charter School

– School grades: K-8
– Location: Nampa, ID
– Enrollment: 312 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#1. Payette Lakes Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: McCall-Donnelly School District, ID
– Enrollment: 322 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

