Fort Leonard Wood says 12 soldiers diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease

By Blake Wallis

Click here for updates on this story

Missouri (KOMU) — Officials at Fort Leonard Wood say 12 soldiers in the 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment have been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease.

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is treating those soldiers, according to a release from the installation’s Public Affairs Office on Monday.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common viral illness that can cause fever, sore throat, mouth sores and a rash typically found on the hands and feet. It spreads through close contact or by touching contaminated objects and surfaces, hospital officials said.

The battalion has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures in barracks, dining facilities and other common areas, the release said. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added, and personnel are being briefed on prevention and symptoms.

While the disease is most common in children under 5, hospital staff said it can also affect adults. The illness is usually mild and often requires little or no medical treatment.

According to officials, the disease occurs most often in summer and fall but can be contracted year-round. They are urging soldiers and community members to wash hands frequently, disinfect shared surfaces, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and cover coughs and sneezes.

Anyone showing possible symptoms is encouraged to contact their primary care physician or call the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at 573-596-0518.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.