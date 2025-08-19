Golfer says he ‘overdosed’ on creatine during BMW Championship

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Ben Griffin got the shakes at the BMW Championship – though it wasn’t necessarily because of nerves, but rather due to swallowing a “large rock” of creatine.

World No. 17 Griffin said that he “started getting super shaky” and “felt like I had tremors” on Sunday after accidentally swallowing a large amount of the supplement.

Creatine “contributes to rapid energy production and may enhance power or speed bursts requiring short periods of anaerobic activity,” according to Harvard Health, and usage of the supplement is common among gym enthusiasts as there is evidence it “can hasten muscle recovery after strenuous exercise.”

“I’ve taken it on the golf course before. It’s fine,” Griffin said, per the PGA Tour.

“I started taking it after my second shot, and I accidentally swallowed one of the big rocks in my water bottle. I’ve never overdosed on creatine before, but I think I did in the moment because I didn’t really drink any water after that. I basically just inhaled a snowball,” the two-time PGA Tour winner explained.

Griffin said that he usually takes 15mg of the supplement daily, but on this occasion, he estimates he accidentally ingested that amount at one time.

“I was physically shaking like I’ve never felt before,” Griffin said. “And I don’t normally miss a lot of short putts. It was really a weird situation.”

The golfer said that his caddie intervened by making him drink water and calming him down.

Griffin was six over par for the first three holes – carding a triple-bogey, double-bogey and bogey – and the golfer thought about withdrawing from the tournament, but after that, he said the physical effects started to wear off. He then made seven birdies and signed for a one-under 69, finishing tied for 12th in an impressive comeback.

“It was probably more just a little bit flustered. I was fine after the second shot on two. And then it was – I felt good so I went about my day and got it back to under par,” he said.

The golfer said he will be limiting his intake of the supplement in future, calling the events of the day a “pretty crazy story.”

“I don’t think I’ll be taking too much creatine in the future. I will take it, but not in the amount that I probably did on the golf course, which wasn’t probably a healthy amount.”

