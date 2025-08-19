Homeowner charged with hosting underage party before teen jumped from moving car and died

By Matt Schooley

BEDFORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Police in New Hampshire have filed charges against two people, including a homeowner who they say provided alcohol to minors during a party at their home in June. A high school student jumped out of a moving car and died after police say he was drinking at the party.

Bedford, New Hampshire police said that on June 8 around 8:15 p.m., Tyson Bolduc was the passenger in a car in the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane when he jumped out of the car. Bolduc, a Bedford High School student, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said a 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was driving. The teenager remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Bedford police said there was an open container of alcohol in the car. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and toxicology report, and determined that the driver did not have any substances in his system at the time Bolduc died.

On Monday, police announced that the 17-year-old was charged with transportation of alcohol and open container.

Police later learned that Bolduc and the driver had previously attended a party at a home where there was underage drinking.

Homeowner Heather Keegan, 55, has been charged with facilitating an underage alcohol party, police announced.

Keegan is scheduled to be arraigned September 9 in Merrimack District Court.

The Bedford Police Department said that the incident serves as a reminder that providing alcohol to minors is “illegal, dangerous, and potentially fatal,” adding that adults who host or allow underage drinking “will be held accountable.”

“This remains a tragic incident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families involved during this difficult time. We are committed to ensuring justice is served and that we continue to work with schools, parents, and community partners to prevent another senseless tragedy,” Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement.

