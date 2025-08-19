In break with current CDC recommendations, leading pediatrics group recommends Covid-19 shots for young children

By Amanda Sealy, CNN

(CNN) — The American Academy of Pediatrics released its updated recommendations for vaccines on Tuesday, including Covid-19 shots for infants and young children – a break from the current US for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

“It differs from recent recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC, which was overhauled this year and replaced with individuals who have a history of spreading vaccine misinformation,” the AAP said in a news release.

Current CDC recommendations for the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 17 years should be “based on shared clinical decision-making,” the agency says.

The AAP recommendations are more explicit. It says that all children ages 6 through 23 months should receive a Covid-19 vaccine unless they have known allergies to the vaccine or its ingredients. It also recommends a single dose of the vaccine for children ages 2 through 18 years if they are at high risk of Covid-19, residents of long-term care facilities, have never been vaccinated against Covid-19, or live in a household with people who are high risk for Covid-19. It also says that the vaccine should be available for this age group even if they are in these risk groups.

Despite these recommendations, access to the vaccine may be difficult in the fall. The US Food and Drug Administration has said it may limit future Covid-19 shots to older people and those who are at high risk for serious infection, and may not renew authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 years old.

The AAP also issued updated recommendations for RSV and flu vaccines, in addition to more than 10 other vaccines.

“The AAP will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children and adolescents,” AAP President Dr. Susan J. Kressly in the said in the news release. “Pediatricians know how important routine childhood immunizations are in keeping children, families and their communities healthy and thriving.”

